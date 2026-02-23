Hubble finds faint galaxy hiding in plain sight

Instead of spotting it by its stars, scientists identified CDG-2 by analyzing dense groups of globular clusters in Hubble's survey data—a first for astronomy. The telescopes also picked up a faint halo around these clusters.

CDG-2 is made up of 99% dark matter, with almost no gas left to form new stars because it got stripped away in space.

This find shows that tracking globular clusters can help us discover more hidden galaxies with telescopes such as Euclid and the future Rubin Observatory—opening new ways to explore the universe's mysteries.