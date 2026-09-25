Hubble marks 200,000 Earth orbits after more than 36 years

Over its journey, Hubble has traveled over 5 billion miles and captured more than 1.7 million observations that have helped us unlock the universe's secrets.

Right now, it's tracking a supernova called Athena in galaxy cluster MACS J0417 to better understand how fast the universe is expanding.

Even though NASA stopped servicing it in 2009, Hubble is expected to keep working into the next decade before making its final descent sometime in the mid-2030s at the earliest.