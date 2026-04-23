Hubble shares Trifid Nebula image to mark 36th anniversary
Technology
To celebrate its upcoming 36th anniversary, the Hubble Space Telescope just shared a stunning new shot of the Trifid Nebula, a giant cloud about 5,000 light-years away where stars are born.
This latest image shows off wild features, like a sea slug-shaped structure and a plasma jet "horn" shooting from a young star.
Camera upgrades sharpen Hubble images
Thanks to camera upgrades from a 2009 space shuttle mission, Hubble now captures wider and sharper images than ever.
These improvements let scientists spot changes in the nebula over nearly three decades and learn more about how these cosmic nurseries grow and evolve.