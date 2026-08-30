Hugging Face breach highlights AI cybersecurity gaps, Securonix CEO warns
AI is shaking up cybersecurity, and not always in a good way.
Toby Weiss, CEO of Securonix, pointed out that a recent breach at Hugging Face during an OpenAI safety check exposed some real vulnerabilities.
He says companies are rushing to use AI for its big business perks, but security isn't keeping up.
Securonix CEO Weiss flags AI risks
Weiss summed it up: "AI introduces a new set of problems." It also opens new doors for hackers.
He's not convinced the flood of new cybersecurity vendors will solve things quickly.
His advice? Businesses need to make security a top priority when jumping into AI.
India is 15% of Securonix revenue
India stands out as a major market for Securonix, making up about 15% of its revenue, mostly from private companies.
Weiss highlighted India's strong engineering talent and early R&D investments.