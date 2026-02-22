'Human-level AI by 2030': DeepMind co-founder says chip shortage risks
AI might be hitting a speed bump—Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind, says there just aren't enough memory chips to keep up with the demand for new ideas and experiments.
"You need a lot of chips to be able to experiment on new ideas at a big enough scale that you can actually see if they're going to work," he told CNBC.
Even with Google's custom TPUs helping out, key memory parts from companies like Samsung and Micron are still in short supply.
Fewer chances to try bold new things in AI
With so few chips around, projects like Gemini are struggling to scale up, and even big players like Meta's Mark Zuckerberg say researchers want as many chips as they can get.
This shortage means fewer chances to try bold new things in AI.
Hassabis co-founded DeepMind
Hassabis co-founded DeepMind. He helped create AlphaFold, a DeepMind project that advanced protein-folding prediction.
He has previously predicted we could see human-level AI by 2030.