'Human-level AI by 2030': DeepMind co-founder says chip shortage risks Technology Feb 22, 2026

AI might be hitting a speed bump—Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind, says there just aren't enough memory chips to keep up with the demand for new ideas and experiments.

"You need a lot of chips to be able to experiment on new ideas at a big enough scale that you can actually see if they're going to work," he told CNBC.

Even with Google's custom TPUs helping out, key memory parts from companies like Samsung and Micron are still in short supply.