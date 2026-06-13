Humanoid robot begging video in China sparks AI debate
A video of a humanoid robot begging on a Chinese street (kneeling, gesturing, and using QR codes for donations) has gone viral and sparked fresh debates about the role of AI in daily life.
The clip has been everywhere online, with people split between finding it funny and feeling uneasy about how fast robots are showing up in public spaces.
Experts say humanoids may become common
Some viewers joked that "No job is safe from humanoids. AI robots are already on the streets asking for money. ", while others see the scene as a glimpse into an AI-driven future.
No one's sure if this was an art project or a social experiment, but experts say it's clear: as China leads the way in building affordable humanoid robots for real-world jobs, moments like this might become pretty common soon.