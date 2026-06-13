Humanoid robot begging video in China sparks AI debate

Experts say humanoids may become common

Some viewers joked that "No job is safe from humanoids. AI robots are already on the streets asking for money. ", while others see the scene as a glimpse into an AI-driven future.

No one's sure if this was an art project or a social experiment, but experts say it's clear: as China leads the way in building affordable humanoid robots for real-world jobs, moments like this might become pretty common soon.