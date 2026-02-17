Humanoid robots perform kung fu at China's New Year gala

The kung fu routine performed by the robots involved swift stance transitions, tightly synchronized formations, and rapid spatial adjustments. These moves highlighted significant advancements in motion control and balance. The gala also introduced the H2 robot, which was seen at venues in Beijing and Yiwu wearing Great Sage armor while riding a robotic dog. It even performed the legendary "Somersault Cloud" move as part of the festive celebration.

National showcase

More than a dozen humanoids executed intricate combat movements

The Spring Festival Gala was more than just entertainment; it was a national stage for China's industrial ambitions and its push to lead the future of intelligent manufacturing. The broadcast featured demonstrations from emerging humanoid-robot companies such as Galbot, Noetix, and MagicLab alongside Unitree. Several segments combined robotics with traditional performance art, showing more than a dozen humanoids executing intricate combat movements with swords, staffs, and nunchucks while positioned near child performers.