Humanoid robots perform kung fu at China's New Year gala
What's the story
China's annual Spring Festival Gala turned into a global tech spectacle this year, as humanoid robots showcased complex martial-arts choreography live on stage. The unprecedented display highlighted the country's rapid progress in robotics and artificial intelligence. Dozens of G1 humanoid robots developed by Unitree Robotics performed the world's first fully autonomous kung fu showcase by machines.
Performance details
Robots performed swift stance transitions and tightly synchronized formations
The kung fu routine performed by the robots involved swift stance transitions, tightly synchronized formations, and rapid spatial adjustments. These moves highlighted significant advancements in motion control and balance. The gala also introduced the H2 robot, which was seen at venues in Beijing and Yiwu wearing Great Sage armor while riding a robotic dog. It even performed the legendary "Somersault Cloud" move as part of the festive celebration.
National showcase
More than a dozen humanoids executed intricate combat movements
The Spring Festival Gala was more than just entertainment; it was a national stage for China's industrial ambitions and its push to lead the future of intelligent manufacturing. The broadcast featured demonstrations from emerging humanoid-robot companies such as Galbot, Noetix, and MagicLab alongside Unitree. Several segments combined robotics with traditional performance art, showing more than a dozen humanoids executing intricate combat movements with swords, staffs, and nunchucks while positioned near child performers.