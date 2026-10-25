Hunter's Moon peaks October 26 at 12:12am EDT
Heads up, sky-watchers! The Hunter's Moon, the full moon of October, will be lighting up the night sky on October 26.
It peaks at 12:12am EDT (that's 4:12am GMT) on October 26, but you'll catch it looking almost full for a couple of nights.
This moon got its name because hunters used its extra light after harvest season to track animals more easily.
Local peak times in major cities
No matter where you are, there's a good chance to catch the show:
In Los Angeles, look up at 9:11pm PDT on October 25; in New York, it's brightest at 12:11am EDT; London gets the peak at 4:11am. GMT; and in India, you'll see it at its fullest around 9:41am. IST (though that's during daylight).
Even if you miss the exact moment, the moon will stay big and bright for two or three nights, so don't stress if you can't make it outside right on time!