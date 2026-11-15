Hyderabad cohort of 38 IT professionals built 57 AI agents
At a Hyderabad retreat, 38 IT professionals built 57 working AI agents in just 35 minutes: no coding, no laptops, and just WhatsApp.
Using a chatbot from Future Proof India, they simply described the tasks they wanted automated and watched as their ideas turned into real AI tools, with each going live in about 43 seconds on average.
Banking and HR built agents
This experiment shows you don't need to be a programmer to create useful AI.
People from banking and HR made agents like a Loan Pre-Screener and Payroll Variance Explainer by chatting with the bot.
It's a big step toward making AI accessible for anyone with an idea, not just techies.