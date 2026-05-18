Hyderabad Police launch SOCEYE AI tool to monitor social media

SOCEYE pilot flags hateful communal posts

In its pilot run, SOCEYE flagged 85 hateful and communally sensitive posts related to the Puranapul X Road incident and 126 posts linked to the Gudimalkapur issue, leading to quick takedowns.

The platform focuses on serious issues like women's safety, drugs, and communal threats. It also tracks complaints sent to police social handles until they're resolved.

Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar says this tech is a big step toward smarter policing and keeping public spaces safer online and offline.