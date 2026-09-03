Hyderabad startup Apollyon Dynamics sets India's 498km/h multirotor record

Unlike regular drones built for carrying stuff, Ahuti Mk II is all about chasing down aerial threats at high speed.

Apollyon Dynamics, incubated at BITS Pilani Hyderabad, it draws a huge burst current of 400 amperes to reach its top speed.

Founder Jayant Khatri says this design keeps up with new trends in drone warfare.

The team tested it at military ranges with help from the Indian Army and focused on making it both effective and affordable.