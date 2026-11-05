Hyderabad startup Cosmoserve Space launches Base 1 after $6 million boost

Cosmoserve Space, a Hyderabad startup, just launched Base 1, a facility to handle satellite repairs and help clean up space junk.

The launch was inaugurated by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, who joined virtually, and Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu.

This milestone follows a fresh $6 million funding boost, bringing Cosmoserve's total to more than $9 million.