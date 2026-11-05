Hyderabad startup Cosmoserve Space launches Base 1 after $6 million boost
Cosmoserve Space, a Hyderabad startup, just launched Base 1, a facility to handle satellite repairs and help clean up space junk.
The launch was inaugurated by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, who joined virtually, and Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu.
This milestone follows a fresh $6 million funding boost, bringing Cosmoserve's total to more than $9 million.
Base 1 supports orbital servicing
Base 1 comes packed with labs for space robotics, a clean room for satellite integration, and orbital rendezvous, basically letting satellites get fixed or refueled while in orbit.
Founder and CEO of Cosmoserve Space Chiranjeevi Phanindra says it's all about building local tech and relying less on imports.
Plus, Cosmoserve's Dual Spacecraft Architecture can service up to 100 satellites, keeping costs down and aiming for a debris capture demo next year.
Hyderabad home to 30+ space companies
With more than 30 space tech companies already calling it home and plans for an exclusive Space City within the upcoming Bharat Future City, Hyderabad is quickly becoming the place to be for anyone interested in the future of space technology.