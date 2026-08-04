IARI readies CRISPR-Cas9 Pusa DST Rice 1 for rabi transplanting
Pusa DST Rice 1 is set to be planted for seed multiplication in the upcoming rabi season, with transplanting around November.
Created by IARI using CRISPR-Cas9 technology, this rice can handle drought and salty soil while giving better yields, a big deal for farmers facing tough weather.
ICAR is working with U.S.-based Corteva, which holds the license for the CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing technology, to get everything set.
Pusa DST rice 1 outyields MTU1010
This new rice variety outperforms the old MTU1010 type, especially when conditions get rough, think 2,493-3,731kg per hectare compared to 1,912-3,254kg per hectare.
About two metric tons of seeds are ready for starting seed multiplication in the upcoming rabi season.
With 2 of the 3 approvals already secured and one more expected soon, India's also exploring AI-designed enzymes for even smarter crop editing down the line.