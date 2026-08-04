IARI readies CRISPR-Cas9 Pusa DST Rice 1 for rabi transplanting

Pusa DST Rice 1 is set to be planted for seed multiplication in the upcoming rabi season, with transplanting around November.

Created by IARI using CRISPR-Cas9 technology, this rice can handle drought and salty soil while giving better yields, a big deal for farmers facing tough weather.

ICAR is working with U.S.-based Corteva, which holds the license for the CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing technology, to get everything set.