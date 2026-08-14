IBM partners with OpenAI to boost enterprise AI adoption
What's the story
IBM has announced a partnership with OpenAI, the leading artificial intelligence (AI) company. The deal will bring OpenAI's models and tools to more businesses around the world. The collaboration will also enable OpenAI to reach some of the largest corporations through IBM's global consulting arm. However, the financial terms of this partnership have not been disclosed yet.
Collaboration details
IBM to train consultants on OpenAI's technologies
IBM and OpenAI will jointly market their AI offerings and develop solutions tailored for specific industries.
These include financial services, government, telecommunications, and retail sectors.
As part of the partnership, IBM will create a dedicated OpenAI practice within its consulting division.
The company plans to train tens of thousands of consultants on OpenAI's technologies over the coming months.
Integration plan
Integrating OpenAI's models into IBM's AI platform for consultants
IBM plans to integrate OpenAI's latest models, including GPT-5.6, Codex, and ChatGPT Work, into its AI platform for consultants.
The move is aimed at helping clients deploy AI across their core business operations.
The partnership comes as part of OpenAI's strategy to expand its enterprise business through consulting firms and tech partners.
Strategic approach
Deal adds to IBM's growing list of frontier AI partnerships
The deal with OpenAI adds to IBM's growing list of frontier AI partnerships.
The company is pursuing a model-agnostic strategy, combining its own Granite family of AI models with those from third-party developers.
This partnership also comes as IBM looks to accelerate growth in its AI business after lowering its 2026 revenue forecast last month due to weaker-than-expected quarterly results.