IBM, Red Hat launch $5B Lightwell against AI threats

Lightwell is rolling out in two steps: first, the Lightwell Network is generally available; then, Lightwell Clearinghouse Premier enters a limited-availability onboarding phase.

The goal is to patch up security gaps without disrupting users, thanks to an AI-powered engine that handles even tricky vulnerabilities.

This move lines up with other industry efforts like the Linux Foundation's Akrites and Chainguard's Athena, showing how seriously tech leaders are taking these new challenges.