IBM, Red Hat launch $5B Lightwell against AI threats
Technology
IBM and Red Hat launched Lightwell, a massive $5 billion push to keep open-source software safe from AI-driven security risks.
Their plan? Use smart AI tools to spot and fix weaknesses before hackers can take advantage.
Two-step lightwell rollout begins
Lightwell is rolling out in two steps: first, the Lightwell Network is generally available; then, Lightwell Clearinghouse Premier enters a limited-availability onboarding phase.
The goal is to patch up security gaps without disrupting users, thanks to an AI-powered engine that handles even tricky vulnerabilities.
This move lines up with other industry efforts like the Linux Foundation's Akrites and Chainguard's Athena, showing how seriously tech leaders are taking these new challenges.