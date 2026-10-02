IBM, Red Hat launch Lightwell to secure open-source with AI
Technology
IBM and Red Hat launched Lightwell, backed by a $5 billion AI-powered initiative, using AI to help keep open-source software safe from new cyber threats.
The goal? Spot and fix security issues quickly, so enterprises and organizations can trust the tech they rely on.
Lightwell Clearinghouse Premier limited to finance
Lightwell brings two main tools: Network (now live) and Lightwell Clearinghouse Premier, entering a limited-availability onboarding phase and initially limited to financial services.
Its smart AI engine works alongside real experts to find problems fast and send out fixes without forcing major updates.
By plugging these improvements right back into the open-source community, Lightwell aims to make things safer for enterprises and organizations using open-source software.