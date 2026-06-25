IBM reveals world's first sub-1 nanometer chip technology

Design innovation

'Nanostack' architecture redefines chip design

The new "nanostack" architecture from IBM is a major shift in chip design. Instead of laying transistors flat, this innovative design stacks them on top of each other in three dimensions. This way, more transistors can fit into the same volume of space. "With our new nanostack architecture, we're not just making smaller transistors, we're reinventing how chips are built to deliver dramatically more power and energy efficiency," said Jay Gambetta, Director at IBM Research.