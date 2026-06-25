IBM reveals world's first sub-1 nanometer chip technology
What's the story
IBM has unveiled a revolutionary chip technology capable of producing transistors at an incredible 0.7 nanometers (nm). The new "nanostack" architecture offers nearly double the density of previous designs and promises to significantly enhance artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. Although commercial production is still five years away, this breakthrough has sparked a fierce competition among tech giants to meet the ever-growing demand for advanced computing power.
Technological leap
IBM's chips beat Intel's latest efforts
IBM's latest chip tech comes with a transistor architecture of 0.7nm, or seven angstroms. This is a major improvement over the industry standard set by Intel and TSMC. Intel is currently working on 1.8nm chips. The new IBM chip packs nearly 100 billion transistors onto a fingernail-sized surface, doubling the density of its previous 2nm model launched in 2021.
Design innovation
'Nanostack' architecture redefines chip design
The new "nanostack" architecture from IBM is a major shift in chip design. Instead of laying transistors flat, this innovative design stacks them on top of each other in three dimensions. This way, more transistors can fit into the same volume of space. "With our new nanostack architecture, we're not just making smaller transistors, we're reinventing how chips are built to deliver dramatically more power and energy efficiency," said Jay Gambetta, Director at IBM Research.
Performance enhancement
Chips promise to boost energy efficiency or performance
The new 0.7nm chip from IBM promises up to 50% higher performance or 70% greater energy efficiency than its 2nm chip unveiled in 2021. This major improvement comes as tech companies are racing to build semiconductors that can handle increasingly demanding AI workloads. The announcement also comes at a time when chipmakers are looking for ways to maintain Moore's Law, the decades-long trend of cramming more computing power into smaller spaces.
Future prospects
Production expected in 5 years
IBM has said that production of its new chip technology could begin within five years. The company has previously licensed chip technologies to Samsung and Japan's Rapidus but hasn't announced a manufacturing partner for this groundbreaking tech yet. The development is likely to bolster IBM's position in the market, especially against contract chipmakers such as TSMC and Intel.