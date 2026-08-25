IBM's new chip runs Arm and Z workloads simultaneously

The new chip will allow businesses to run a wide range of Arm-native Linux software, including AI frameworks. These tools are increasingly becoming essential for modern infrastructure.

The move also answers a long-standing question about the mainframe's role in an AI-driven world dominated by other people's silicon.

"We're really excited about being what I would consider one of the most powerful commercially available processors that'll be dual architecture," said Tina Tarquinio, IBM Z and LinuxONE Chief Product Officer.