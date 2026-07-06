ICAI denies data breach claims, calls social media reports baseless
What's the story
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has rejected claims of a data breach involving its members and students. The institute called the allegations "false, baseless and malicious," stressing that there has been no compromise to its databases. ICAI issued an official statement urging stakeholders not to believe unverified information circulating on social media platforms.
Official guidance
ICAI urges stakeholders to rely on official communications
ICAI has advised students, members, and other stakeholders to avoid falling for what it calls "false and malicious propaganda" on social media. The institute has requested everyone to rely only on official communications from ICAI for authentic information and updates. This comes after online posts claimed that members' records and examination-related data had been compromised.
Data security
No breach of records, assures ICAI
ICAI has assured that it has implemented strong and robust systems to protect different categories of data. The institute continues to maintain high standards of data security, with these safeguards still in place for information related to students, members, and examinations. ICAI reiterated that there has been no breach of records "whatsoever as alleged or otherwise" and appealed to stakeholders not to share or act upon rumors circulating on social media.
Twitter Post
The claims are completely false, baseless, and malicious
ICAI has come across certain posts circulating on social media alleging breach of members'/ students' records and examination data. These claims are completely false, baseless and malicious. pic.twitter.com/xora6Z1hkf— Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) July 6, 2026