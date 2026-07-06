ICAI denies data breach claims, calls social media reports baseless

Data security

No breach of records, assures ICAI

ICAI has assured that it has implemented strong and robust systems to protect different categories of data. The institute continues to maintain high standards of data security, with these safeguards still in place for information related to students, members, and examinations. ICAI reiterated that there has been no breach of records "whatsoever as alleged or otherwise" and appealed to stakeholders not to share or act upon rumors circulating on social media.