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Home / News / Technology News / ICAI denies data breach claims, calls social media reports baseless
ICAI denies data breach claims, calls social media reports baseless
ICAI called the allegations false and baseless

ICAI denies data breach claims, calls social media reports baseless

By Akash Pandey
Jul 06, 2026
04:47 pm
What's the story

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has rejected claims of a data breach involving its members and students. The institute called the allegations "false, baseless and malicious," stressing that there has been no compromise to its databases. ICAI issued an official statement urging stakeholders not to believe unverified information circulating on social media platforms.

Official guidance

ICAI urges stakeholders to rely on official communications

ICAI has advised students, members, and other stakeholders to avoid falling for what it calls "false and malicious propaganda" on social media. The institute has requested everyone to rely only on official communications from ICAI for authentic information and updates. This comes after online posts claimed that members' records and examination-related data had been compromised.

Data security

No breach of records, assures ICAI

ICAI has assured that it has implemented strong and robust systems to protect different categories of data. The institute continues to maintain high standards of data security, with these safeguards still in place for information related to students, members, and examinations. ICAI reiterated that there has been no breach of records "whatsoever as alleged or otherwise" and appealed to stakeholders not to share or act upon rumors circulating on social media.

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Twitter Post

The claims are completely false, baseless, and malicious

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