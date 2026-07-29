Beware of LPG scam targeting consumers, ICICI Bank warns
What's the story
ICICI Bank has issued a warning about a new online scam targeting its customers. The fraudsters are using fake KYC update messages and subsidy-related notifications to steal banking credentials and money. The alert was issued in the July 2026 edition of the bank's Orange Book newsletter, highlighting how cybercriminals are exploiting fears of LPG cooking gas disconnection to launch their attacks.
Scam details
How the scam works
The LPG scam usually starts with an SMS or WhatsApp message warning that the recipient's LPG connection will be disconnected within 24 hours due to an incomplete KYC process.
The message urges users to click on a link or verify their details immediately, creating a sense of urgency.
These messages often look authentic, complete with official logos and branding elements, making them more convincing for unsuspecting consumers.
Targeted approach
Scammers may also ask for OTPs, debit/credit card details
Fraudsters may impersonate LPG distributors, oil marketing companies, or government officials to gain the victim's trust.
Once a user responds, they may be directed to a phishing website or asked to download a malicious APK file.
The scammers may also ask for sensitive information like OTPs, debit/credit card details, UPI PINs, and internet banking passwords.
In some cases, victims are tricked into approving UPI collect requests that lead to unauthorized withdrawals from their bank accounts.
Safety measures
What to do if you receive such messages?
ICICI Bank has advised its customers not to click on links related to LPG payments, KYC updates, or gas connection verification received from unknown numbers via SMS or messaging apps.
The bank also warns against downloading applications or APK files shared through such messages.
Customers are reminded never to share OTPs, PINs, passwords, card details, or UPI credentials with anyone claiming to represent someone else.
Reporting protocols
Customers can report suspicious messages
If customers receive a suspicious message or believe they have been targeted, they should report the incident immediately through the National Cyber Crime portal at cybercrime.gov.in or call the national cybercrime helpline 1930.
ICICI Bank customers can also contact the bank's customer care helpline at 1800 2662 for assistance.
As phishing scams continue to evolve, ICICI Bank advises customers to verify every communication before taking action.