ICICI Bank warns customers of rising instant loan scam tactics
Technology
ICICI Bank is alerting its customers about a rise in instant loan scams.
Scammers are making fake apps and websites that look legit, then reaching out through calls, texts, or social media with tempting "quick loans" offers that need barely any paperwork.
ICICI Bank urges reporting at cybercrime.gov.in
Fraudsters ask for sensitive information like Aadhaar numbers or bank details and pressure you to pay advance fees by saying the deal is urgent. Once they get your money, they vanish without giving any loan.
ICICI Bank reminds its customers: real lenders never ask for upfront payments before disbursing loans.
If you spot anything suspicious, report it right away at cybercrime.gov.in or to ICICI's anti-phishing email. Stay sharp!