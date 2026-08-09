ICICI Bank warns customers of rising instant loan scam tactics

Fraudsters ask for sensitive information like Aadhaar numbers or bank details and pressure you to pay advance fees by saying the deal is urgent. Once they get your money, they vanish without giving any loan.

ICICI Bank reminds its customers: real lenders never ask for upfront payments before disbursing loans.

If you spot anything suspicious, report it right away at cybercrime.gov.in or to ICICI's anti-phishing email. Stay sharp!