IFA 2026 Acer unveils AI PCs and Packard Bell returns
Technology
Acer just revealed a fresh lineup at IFA 2026: think AI-powered PCs, gaming devices, eco-friendly laptops, and even smart scooters.
Plus, the classic Packard Bell brand is back with affordable gadgets for everyday life.
Acer shows AI workstation and laptops
The Veriton RI110 AI Mini Workstation is built for heavy AI tasks with Intel Core Ultra processors and Intel Arc graphics.
The Swift Blade 14 is ultra-light at just 799gm, while the Vero 16 keeps things green with recycled materials.
Gamers get the Predator Atlas 7 handheld and a super-fast 1,000Hz monitor.
There's also an electric scooter and glasses-free 3-D laptop for creative fun.