iFixit finds 6-blade variable aperture in iPhone 18 Pro models
The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max now have a fancy variable aperture lens, revealed in an iFixit teardown.
This new camera feature uses six ultra-thin blades that adjust how much light hits your photos, all packed into the same-sized camera bump as last year.
iFixit called it a "feat of precision engineering," and honestly, it's pretty wild how much tech they squeezed in.
Could help photographers yet hinder repairs
If you're just snapping pics, you might not notice a big change in your photos. But if you're really into photography, the extra control over depth and exposure could be a win.
One catch: fixing this lens is tough; iFixit says most people won't be able to repair it themselves, and replacing the whole camera might cost more than before thanks to all that intricate hardware.