India-made KAL attack drone, with 1,000km range, tested successfully
What's the story
Noida-based firm IG Defence has successfully conducted a flight test of its KAL long-range one-way attack drone at the Pokhran range in Rajasthan. The test was carried out from a vehicle-mounted platform and assessed the integration of various systems such as airframe, propulsion, avionics, navigation and mission systems. However, the company did not reveal details about the distance or duration of KAL's flight during this trial.
Specifications
It has range of up to 1,000km
The KAL drone is said to have a range of up to 1,000km and an endurance of seven to eight hours.
It can carry a payload of up to 50kg and operate at altitudes as high as 5,000 meters above mean sea level.
The aircraft uses multi-band global navigation satellite system (GNSS) signals with an inertial navigation system for autonomous flight.
Mission profile
Drone designed for 1-way missions against specific targets
The KAL drone is designed for one-way missions against specific targets and doesn't return after an attack.
It can be configured to strike radar installations, air-defense systems, and infrastructure with operational approvals.
IG Defence founder and Chief Executive Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya emphasized the importance of long-range one-way attack drones in precision-strike and air-defense operations, especially after recent conflicts.
Technological advancement
Can be integrated with IG Defence's grid battle-management platform
The drone can also be integrated with IG Defence's GRID battle-management platform.
This system is designed to fuse data from unmanned aircraft, sensors, as well as command systems.
The company has previously said that unidentified Gulf countries have shown interest in the KAL drone but it has not confirmed any customer or contract for export orders yet.