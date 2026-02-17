IIIT Hyderabad's AI tool spots vehicles to curb illegal sand mining
IIIT Hyderabad has built a smart, budget-friendly AI tool called Vahan Eye that spots truck number plates—even the tricky hand-painted ones—to help stop illegal sand mining in Telangana.
It's part of their push to use data science for good, and was created for the state's Mineral Development Corporation.
How Vahan Eye works
Vahan Eye uses deep learning models (think: advanced computer vision) and cross-checks vehicles against a whitelist of about 40,000 authorized vehicles.
It was piloted at Chityal on the busy Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway and has been operating since September 2025, with cameras running day and night—even when plates are covered by garlands.
From illegal mining to traffic violations
This tech is making real-world impact by turning research into action against illegal mining—something commercial systems often miss.
Now, police are adapting it to catch traffic violations from two-wheelers too.
It shows how homegrown AI can tackle everyday problems and make roads safer for everyone.