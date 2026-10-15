IISc Bengaluru and Samsung Semiconductor India Research open quantum lab
IISc Bengaluru just opened a cutting-edge Quantum Research Lab, teaming up with Samsung Semiconductor India Research.
The lab will dive into things like qubit technology and cryogenic electronics: basically, the building blocks for next-generation quantum computers.
It's all about the integration of advanced semiconductor materials with quantum systems to help advance India's quantum and semiconductor research capabilities.
IISc Bengaluru lab trains students, researchers
This lab isn't just for top scientists. It's set up to train students and researchers from all over India, giving them hands-on experience with specialized experimental infrastructure.
The goal is to close skill gaps in quantum and semiconductor technology, with support from the India Semiconductor Workforce Development Program (ISWDP).
By joining forces, IISc and Samsung hope to spark more innovation and make sure students and researchers gets a real shot at shaping future technology.