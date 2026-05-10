IISc Bengaluru announces 3 BTechs for 2026, JEE Advanced required

Top 250,000 JEE Main cutoff 2026

These new courses are all about mixing science, engineering, and computing to solve real-world problems, so expect a lot of hands-on learning.

IISc already offers a BSc (Research) and a BTech in Mathematics and Computing.

For any of these programs, you'll need to be among the top 250,000 in JEE Main 2026, have appeared for the Class 12 or equivalent examination for the first time in either 2025 or 2026 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects, and crack JEE Advanced (which IIT Roorkee is scheduled to run on May 17).