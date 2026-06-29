IISc Bengaluru launches 4-year BTech in Materials Science and Engineering
Technology
IISc Bengaluru is launching a brand-new BTech in Materials Science and Engineering, starting with the 2026-27 session.
If you're into science, tech, or engineering, this four-year course could be for you.
Admissions will happen through JoSAA counseling as usual.
Hands-on projects, AI tools, electives
You'll dive into everything from metals and ceramics to biomaterials and advanced materials, plus get a solid base in physics, chemistry, math, and coding.
The course is big on research-based learning: think hands-on projects in cutting-edge labs with AI tools and high-performance computing.
There are plenty of electives too, so you can shape your studies around real-world challenges like health care or sustainability.