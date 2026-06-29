IISc Bengaluru researchers develop reversible materials switching magnetic to non-magnetic
Researchers at IISc Bengaluru have built new smart materials that can flip between magnetic and non-magnetic states when exposed to light, heat, or pressure.
These switches are fully reversible and don't wear out the material, making them a great fit for next-generation sensors, energy-saving data storage, and even quantum tech.
Room-temperature materials for gas sensing
These materials have a cool design: when one atom changes its state, it sets off a chain reaction across the whole structure.
They work at room temperature (no need for super-cold labs) and even change color during the switch so you can actually see it happening.
The team is now working on prototypes to help detect gasses like methane and carbon dioxide in industry settings, potentially making future tech smarter and more efficient.