IIT-Bombay and BharatGen launch Param2, India's own AI model
IIT Bombay and the BharatGen team just dropped Param2, a powerful new AI model built for India.
Announced at the India AI Impact Summit, Param2 is initially very text-focused and handles text, reasoning, math, and code; BharatGen said it will present models across text, speech and vision, and Param2's multilingual text capabilities cover 22 Indian languages.
Param2's smart design (called Mixture-of-Experts) makes it scale efficiently; BharatGen plans multiple model sizes, including smaller ones for edge inference.
It's trained on Indian data to actually get local languages and contexts.
Developers can customize it for things like fintech tools or education apps.
Expect smarter government portals, financial apps that speak your language, and even better online learning tools.
BharatGen planned demos showing its models powering chatbots for insurance help and regulation advice—so real-world impact is coming soon.