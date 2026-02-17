IIT-Bombay and BharatGen launch Param2, India's own AI model Technology Feb 17, 2026

IIT Bombay and the BharatGen team just dropped Param2, a powerful new AI model built for India.

Announced at the India AI Impact Summit, Param2 is initially very text-focused and handles text, reasoning, math, and code; BharatGen said it will present models across text, speech and vision, and Param2's multilingual text capabilities cover 22 Indian languages.