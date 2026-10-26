IIT Bombay device spots anemia and sickle cell from drop

The device uses an automated system to make sure every test is done right, and it only needs basic tools like pipettes and slides; no fancy training required.

It has already been licensed to Rheoheme Private Limited and is working with the National Institute for Research in Tribal Health, Jabalpur, in Madhya Pradesh and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur, toward regulatory approval.

The team is also testing if it can check things like clotting time and glucose levels, which could make this gadget even more useful in clinics that don't have big labs.