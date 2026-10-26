IIT Bombay device spots anemia and sickle cell from drop
IIT Bombay has come up with a super affordable device that can spot anemia and sickle cell disease using just a drop of blood.
Developed by Professor Mahesh Tirumkudulu's team, it checks how blood spreads on a slide to quickly flag these conditions, perfect for places where regular lab tests aren't available.
IIT Bombay device licensed to Rheoheme
The device uses an automated system to make sure every test is done right, and it only needs basic tools like pipettes and slides; no fancy training required.
It has already been licensed to Rheoheme Private Limited and is working with the National Institute for Research in Tribal Health, Jabalpur, in Madhya Pradesh and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur, toward regulatory approval.
The team is also testing if it can check things like clotting time and glucose levels, which could make this gadget even more useful in clinics that don't have big labs.