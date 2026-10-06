IIT Bombay opens CEED 2027 applications for M.Des. and Ph.D.
Technology
Thinking about a future in design? IIT Bombay has kicked off applications for CEED 2027, the entrance exam for M.Des. and Ph.D. programs.
You can sign up between October 1 and October 31, 2026, and if you miss the deadline, there's still time until November 6, 2026 (just expect a late fee).
CEED exam January 17 2027
The big day is January 17, 2027. Admit cards drop on January 1, 2027.
The test checks your skills in drawing, creativity, logical thinking, and problem-solving.
Results come out March 3, 2027, with scorecards ready from March 10, 2027.
If you're passionate about design and ready to show off your creative chops, this could be your next step: CEED scores stay valid for one year!