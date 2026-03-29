IIT Bombay uses biomass gasification to turn leaves into fuel
Technology
IIT Bombay has come up with a clever way to fight LPG shortages and rising fuel costs by turning dry leaf waste into cooking fuel.
Their homegrown biomass gasification technology, developed since 2014, now powers the staff canteen kitchen and is proving to be a solid alternative energy source.
Canteen burner reduces LPG and emissions
After some early hiccups like smoke and tricky operations, the team cracked the code by 2016.
With an upgraded burner design in place by 2024, the staff canteen now uses up to 40% less LPG and runs more efficiently with fewer emissions.
The tech cuts 8 metric tons of CO2 each year, and bigger units planned for hostel messes could save around ₹50 lakh annually, making it a win for both the planet and student budgets.