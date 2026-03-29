IIT Bombay uses biomass gasification to turn leaves into fuel

Canteen burner reduces LPG and emissions

After some early hiccups like smoke and tricky operations, the team cracked the code by 2016.

With an upgraded burner design in place by 2024, the staff canteen now uses up to 40% less LPG and runs more efficiently with fewer emissions.

The tech cuts 8 metric tons of CO2 each year, and bigger units planned for hostel messes could save around ₹50 lakh annually, making it a win for both the planet and student budgets.