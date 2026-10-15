IIT Delhi launches executive programme in robotics with AI focus
IIT Delhi is rolling out an Executive Programme in Robotics, with a strong focus on AI and robot control.
The five-month course kicks off January 30, 2027, and wraps up in June.
Classes are online on Saturdays and alternate Sundays, making it pretty doable for working folks or busy students.
IIT Delhi applications close Oct 17
The program is open to graduates with at least 50% marks and is part of IIT Delhi's Continuing Education Programme (CEP).
Expect hands-on sessions covering robotics basics, automation, the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in robotic systems, sensors, motion control, and even the opportunity to build a functional robot as part of the program.
Applications close October 17, 2026; the fee is ₹169,000 plus GST (with a ₹1,000 nonrefundable application fee).
You can sign up through IIT Delhi's official website.