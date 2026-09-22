IIT Delhi launches online postgraduate VLSI diploma January 31 2027
IIT Delhi is rolling out a new online postgraduate Diploma in Very Large Scale Integration (VLSI) Design, perfect for anyone curious about how chips in your phone or laptop are actually made.
The 12-month program starts January 31, 2027, and is open to both students and working professionals.
If you're interested, applications close on October 9, 2026.
VLSI diploma eligibility and curriculum
You'll need a B.E./B.Tech in Electrical or Electronics Engineering, or an M.Sc. in Physics or Electronics.
The course runs over two semesters (nine courses total), with weekend classes taught by IIT Delhi faculty and industry experts.
Expect hands-on mini-projects early on and more advanced circuit design plus a major project later.
There's even an optional two-day campus visit if you want the full IIT experience!