IIT Delhi opens AI ML certificate applications starting Jan 9, 2027
Technology
IIT Delhi is now accepting applications for its next Certificate program in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for Industry, starting January 9, 2027 and running until July 10, 2027.
If you're a working professional or just really into tech, this could be your chance to get hands-on with AI and ML skills.
Weekend classes mix theory case studies
The program dives into how AI and machine learning are used in fields like e-commerce, engineering, and policy-making.
You'll get a mix of theory and case studies, so it's not just textbook stuff.
Classes happen every Saturday morning (8:30am to 12:30 p.m.), and applications close January 8, 2027.
Graduates from science, engineering, or commerce (and diploma holders) can apply; having some experience helps your chances.