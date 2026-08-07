IIT Delhi's 57th convocation set for Saturday with PM Modi
Technology
IIT Delhi is gearing up for its big 57th convocation this Saturday, August 8, 2026, with Prime Minister Modi as the chief guest.
Over 3,000 students will get their degrees, including 587 Ph.D.s.
Gold medals and Param Pragya launch
Top performers will be recognized with prestigious medals like the President's Gold Medal and Director's Gold Medal, so it's not just about graduating, but celebrating excellence too.
Plus, PM Modi will launch the new Param Pragya supercomputer at IIT Delhi's Sonipat campus. Powered by artificial intelligence, it will give students and researchers some seriously advanced tools for big projects and cutting-edge research.