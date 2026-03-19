IIT-Delhi's comic book brochure makes materials science fun

Brochure uses humor and art to break down tricky concepts

Created by four faculty members with designer Prasenjit Chatterjee, a former student of the Department of Design, the brochure uses humor and art to break down tricky concepts.

Associate Professor R Lakshmi Narayan led the effort to show how materials shape our everyday lives.

As department head Jayant Jain puts it, this is all about bringing some fun into STEM learning for everyone, not just science geeks.