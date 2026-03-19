IIT-Delhi's comic book brochure makes materials science fun
IIT-Delhi just dropped a comic book-style brochure, DMSE: Delivering a Material Safari Experience, to make materials science way more fun and approachable.
Released on March 19, it stars Professor Padarth, a friendly mascot who guides readers through the world of metals, ceramics, polymers, data science, and smart materials, all in an easygoing format.
Brochure uses humor and art to break down tricky concepts
Created by four faculty members with designer Prasenjit Chatterjee, a former student of the Department of Design, the brochure uses humor and art to break down tricky concepts.
Associate Professor R Lakshmi Narayan led the effort to show how materials shape our everyday lives.
As department head Jayant Jain puts it, this is all about bringing some fun into STEM learning for everyone, not just science geeks.
More comics on the way
This first edition is just the start. IIT-Delhi plans to roll out more comics covering research projects and teaching initiatives in the future.