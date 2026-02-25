IIT Delhi's online telecom diploma blends quantum tech and AI
Bharti School of Telecommunication Technology and Management (IIT Delhi) is now accepting applications for its 1-year Online Post Graduate Diploma in Advanced Communication Engineering, blending quantum tech and AI.
The course is designed to help students dive into the world of next-gen networks, quantum security, and machine learning—all taught through live sessions, hands-on labs, and real projects.
Check out the curriculum
You'll cover topics like 5G/6G systems, machine learning for networks, quantum entanglement, post-quantum security, and more.
There are over 360 hours of instruction (including a capstone project), plus campus immersion.
You also get affiliate alumni status and access to the Academic Bank of Credits.
Skills you'll learn and future prospects
With AI expected to hit $4.8 trillion by 2033 and quantum communication set for massive growth too, these skills are seriously in demand.
As Professor Manav Bhatnagar puts it: "Telecom networks now sit at the crossroads of AI-driven automation, quantum-secure trust and ever-denser wireless systems."
If you're interested in where tech is headed next, this could be your launchpad.