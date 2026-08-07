IIT Gandhinagar designs high strength aluminum alloy to reduce imports

The alloy has cleared lab tests and is now progressing toward industrial-scale validation.

The team has filed a provisional patent and plans to share the technology with Indian industry soon.

Lead researcher Sagar Kumar Deb, who has already earned him international recognition through the Larry Kaufman Scholarship 2026, hopes his journey will inspire more students from northeastern India to dive into advanced research: "I hope my journey inspires more students from Northeast India and other underrepresented regions of our country to pursue advanced scientific research despite resource and financial constraints."