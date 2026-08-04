IIT Gandhinagar invites applications for 2nd executive machine learning master's
IIT Gandhinagar is inviting applications for its second batch of the Executive Master's in Applications of Machine Learning in Engineering, a two-year online program built for working professionals from fields like manufacturing, healthcare, energy, and infrastructure.
Classes are live and interactive, taught by IIT faculty and industry experts.
Six modules 52 credits eligibility ₹9.3L
The course runs across six modules (12 to 14 weeks each), adding up to 52 credits.
You'll need a BTech (4-year program), BS (4-year program), or an Integrated Master of Science (5-year program); or MCA, MSc, BS-MS (5-year program), or an equivalent qualification with at least 55% marks (or a CGPA of 5.5) and math at the Class 12 level to apply.
The total fee is ₹9.3 lakh (with education loans and EMI options available).
Graduates will pick up industry-ready expertise in machine learning for intelligent automation and data-driven decision-making, perfect if you're looking to future-proof your career.
Apply on the IIT Gandhinagar website!