IIT Gandhinagar invites applications for 2nd executive machine learning master's

The course runs across six modules (12 to 14 weeks each), adding up to 52 credits.

You'll need a BTech (4-year program), BS (4-year program), or an Integrated Master of Science (5-year program); or MCA, MSc, BS-MS (5-year program), or an equivalent qualification with at least 55% marks (or a CGPA of 5.5) and math at the Class 12 level to apply.

The total fee is ₹9.3 lakh (with education loans and EMI options available).

Graduates will pick up industry-ready expertise in machine learning for intelligent automation and data-driven decision-making, perfect if you're looking to future-proof your career.

Apply on the IIT Gandhinagar website!