IIT Guwahati develops phase change bricks to keep buildings cooler
Technology
Researchers at IIT Guwahati have come up with special bricks that help keep buildings cooler (which can reduce reliance on air conditioning).
These bricks use phase change materials (PCMs) to absorb and release heat, which helps regulate indoor temperatures and lowers both electricity bills and carbon emissions.
Biochar reduces PCM leakage, hurdles persist
Researchers including Bitupan Das and Pankaj Kalita tackled PCM leakage by mixing in biochar, making the bricks more effective.
But high costs and tricky manufacturing are still hurdles.
The researchers say teaming up with industry, lowering costs, getting certifications, and spreading the word among builders are all crucial for these eco-friendly bricks to actually make it into real buildings.