IIT Guwahati develops phase change bricks to keep buildings cooler

Biochar reduces PCM leakage, hurdles persist

Researchers including Bitupan Das and Pankaj Kalita tackled PCM leakage by mixing in biochar, making the bricks more effective.

But high costs and tricky manufacturing are still hurdles.

The researchers say teaming up with industry, lowering costs, getting certifications, and spreading the word among builders are all crucial for these eco-friendly bricks to actually make it into real buildings.