IIT Hyderabad launches 3-month online FDE AI program December 5
IIT Hyderabad is rolling out a three-month Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE) program from December 5, 2026, aimed at professionals looking to learn how to build and use AI systems in real-world situations.
The course is fully online, packs in 52 sessions, and you can sign up at ailaunchpad.cse.iith.ac.in.
Hands-on agentic AI and integration training
This program is all about taking AI projects from test runs to real business solutions. Expect hands-on work with agentic AI systems, workflow automation, and plugging AI into existing software.
Sessions are led by IIT Hyderabad's computer science faculty (Praveen Tammana, Ashish Mishra, Anupam Sanghi, and Abhijit Das) and N. V. S. S. Koundinya will serve as the industry lead.
Those who complete the program and meet the required conditions will receive a certificate from IIT Hyderabad.