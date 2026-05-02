IIT Jammu builds stealth drone for Indian Army surveillance missions
Technology
IIT Jammu has built a new stealth drone for the Indian Army, designed to be invisible to enemy detection and tough to jam.
This next-generation technology arrives as India ramps up its drone game after last year's Operation Sindoor, giving the Army a serious edge in surveillance and secret missions.
Drone uses GPS-free AI navigation
Instead of regular radio signals, this drone uses carbon composites and optical fiber to stay hidden.
Its low-noise propellers keep it quiet, while a unique carbon-plastic build helps it dodge radar.
With AI navigation that works without GPS, it can fly high, beyond human sight and most ground-based sensors, and even carry gear to take down enemy drones.
The Army is moving fast to get these in action and train operators for future missions.