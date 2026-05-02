IIT Jammu builds stealth drone for Indian Army surveillance missions

Drone uses GPS-free AI navigation

Instead of regular radio signals, this drone uses carbon composites and optical fiber to stay hidden.

Its low-noise propellers keep it quiet, while a unique carbon-plastic build helps it dodge radar.

With AI navigation that works without GPS, it can fly high, beyond human sight and most ground-based sensors, and even carry gear to take down enemy drones.

The Army is moving fast to get these in action and train operators for future missions.