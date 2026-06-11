IIT Kanpur hires 19-year-old hacker who exposed CBSE's security flaws

Unconventional approach

Adhikary among youngest engineers hired by IIT Kanpur

Adhikary's blog post, published in May, served as an unconventional job application that caught the attention of IIT Kanpur director Manindra Agrawal. He confirmed the appointment and called Adhikary one of the youngest engineers ever hired by the institute. "Nisarga has been appointed as an engineer in our cybersecurity team," Agrawal said. "I am not sure whether he is the youngest recruit at IIT Kanpur, but he is certainly among the youngest engineers to have been hired by the institute."