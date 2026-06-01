IIT-Kanpur installs India's 1st DORIS ground beacon enabling centimeter precision
Technology
IIT-Kanpur has installed India's first DORIS ground beacon, a French tech that lets satellites pinpoint their location down to centimeters.
This is a big deal because it helps track sea levels, monitor glaciers, and study earthquakes with super-precise data.
Beacon placed on northern Indian Plate
Placed right on the northern Indian Plate, the beacon fills a major gap in global research networks.
It boosts disaster management and urban planning here at home, while also connecting India more closely with worldwide climate and earth studies.
Plus, it's another win for Indo-French space teamwork.