IIT Kanpur invites young changemakers to Youth Entrepreneurs Challenge 2027
IIT Kanpur is calling young changemakers to pitch their big ideas for tackling social issues through the Youth Entrepreneurs Challenge 2027.
If you're a startup founder aged 18 to 35 whose venture is recognized under Startup India by DPIIT or registered as an MSME, or a working professional in the same age group who submits a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their employer, you can submit your solution on the MY Bharat portal by October 22, 2026.
It's all part of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders's Dialogue, aiming to spotlight fresh thinking from India's youth.
Eligibility, themes, and finalist benefits
Eligible participants, startup founders aged 18 to 35 whose ventures are recognized under the Startup India initiative by DPIIT or registered as MSMEs, and working professionals in the same age group who submit an NOC from their employer, can apply solo or in teams of up to three.
Your idea should focus on health care, education, or other real-world social challenges.
Finalists get mentorship at IIT Kanpur this December and a shot at cash prizes and networking with leaders from the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem during the National Showcase in January 2027.
It's a great chance to level up your impact and connect with top minds across India.