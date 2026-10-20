IIT Kanpur invites young changemakers to Youth Entrepreneurs Challenge 2027

IIT Kanpur is calling young changemakers to pitch their big ideas for tackling social issues through the Youth Entrepreneurs Challenge 2027.

If you're a startup founder aged 18 to 35 whose venture is recognized under Startup India by DPIIT or registered as an MSME, or a working professional in the same age group who submits a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their employer, you can submit your solution on the MY Bharat portal by October 22, 2026.

It's all part of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders's Dialogue, aiming to spotlight fresh thinking from India's youth.