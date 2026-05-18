IIT Kanpur launches 4 online MTech programs for working professionals

Eligibility 55% with entrance test exemptions

You'll need at least 55% marks (or a 5.5 CPI) in your qualifying degree to apply.

Admissions involve an online test plus an interview or exam, but if you have a valid GATE score meeting the department-specific cut-offs or five or more years of relevant professional experience, subject to departmental guidelines, you might skip the entrance test.

Sponsored candidates from government or recognized institutions also get some exemptions.

As Professor Vimal Kumar puts it, these programs aim to give grads and professionals industry-relevant knowledge for tackling real-world challenges.