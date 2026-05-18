IIT Kanpur launches 4 online MTech programs for working professionals
IIT Kanpur just rolled out four new online MTech programs in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Construction Engineering and Project Management, Smart Grid, and Sustainable Energy Technologies.
These flexible courses are designed so you can level up your skills in two to four years, even while working, making them a solid pick if you want to break into fast-growing tech and infrastructure fields.
Eligibility 55% with entrance test exemptions
You'll need at least 55% marks (or a 5.5 CPI) in your qualifying degree to apply.
Admissions involve an online test plus an interview or exam, but if you have a valid GATE score meeting the department-specific cut-offs or five or more years of relevant professional experience, subject to departmental guidelines, you might skip the entrance test.
Sponsored candidates from government or recognized institutions also get some exemptions.
As Professor Vimal Kumar puts it, these programs aim to give grads and professionals industry-relevant knowledge for tackling real-world challenges.