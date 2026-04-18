IIT Kharagpur opens Vikram Sodhi AI mining center with ₹15cr
Technology
IIT Kharagpur just set up the Vikram Sodhi Center of Excellence for AI-Enabled Geological and Mining Systems, thanks to a ₹15 crore boost from Vikram Sodhi, vice chairman of Mineros SA.
The big idea? Use AI to make mining in India smarter and more efficient, with solutions that actually fit real-world needs.
Center integrates exploration and mineral processing
The center brings together experts from different fields at IIT-KGP to connect everything from exploration to mineral processing under one smart system.
Instead of just running simulations, they will tackle real industry challenges using actual mining data.
As Professor Suman Chakraborty put it, this new center adds to IIT Kharagpur's interdisciplinary research efforts, especially fitting in IIT-KGP's platinum jubilee year.