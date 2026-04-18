IIT Kharagpur opens Vikram Sodhi AI mining center with ₹15cr

Center integrates exploration and mineral processing

The center brings together experts from different fields at IIT-KGP to connect everything from exploration to mineral processing under one smart system.

Instead of just running simulations, they will tackle real industry challenges using actual mining data.

As Professor Suman Chakraborty put it, this new center adds to IIT Kharagpur's interdisciplinary research efforts, especially fitting in IIT-KGP's platinum jubilee year.