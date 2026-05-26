IIT Madras and IISc Bengaluru create osmium boron ferrocene analog
Researchers from IIT Madras and IISc Bengaluru have made a big leap in chemistry by creating a new molecule that looks like ferrocene, but without any carbon.
Ferrocene, discovered back in the 1950s, is famous for its iron atom sandwiched between two carbon rings and is used in things like medicines and batteries.
The new twist? This version swaps out the iron for osmium and uses boron rings instead of carbon.
Study published in Science shows stability
The study, published in Science, shows that the new molecule is super stable, maybe even tougher than regular ferrocene.
While scientists are still figuring out how it could be used, this breakthrough answers a long-standing question and could open up fresh possibilities for future materials or tech.
Even if we don't see immediate gadgets from it, the researchers say it's an exciting step forward for chemistry nerds everywhere.